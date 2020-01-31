Kenin vs Muguruza: the Australian Open final that nobody saw coming

Melbourne: Serena Williams dominated talk before the Australian Open but Saturday's women's final is between unseeded Garbine Muguruza and unheralded Sofia Kenin — a 750-1 longshot of a championship match that nobody predicted.

After a tournament of surprises, the 21-year-old Kenin can even supplant Williams as the top-ranked American if she manages another plot twist by beating Spain's Muguruza in Melbourne.

The 38-year-old American legend Williams was attempting to equal the record 24 Grand Slam titles of Australian Margaret Court, but she lost in the third round to China's Wang Qiang. Reigning champion Naomi Osaka went out at the same stage to 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff, who was promptly turfed out herself by fellow American Kenin.

Six of the top 10 seeds exited in the third round, seemingly blowing the tournament open for Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty.

But step forward Moscow-born 14th seed Kenin once more, who showed remarkably few nerves in her first Grand Slam semi-final on Thursday as she broke home hearts in straight sets.

Even if she loses the final, Kenin will reach a career-high nine in the world, rising from her current position of 15th.

If she beats Muguruza -- and she did so in their only previous meeting, at the China Open in the autumn -- she will leapfrog Williams into seventh in the rankings.

"After this week, she is a top-10 player, she deserves that respect and she deserves the recognition," said the beaten Barty, the latest to succumb to the fiery Kenin.

"She's played an exceptional tournament, she's had an exceptional last 12 months."

Kenin won her first WTA title only 12 months ago in Hobart and added two more during the season with the determination and aggression that has become her trademark in the past fortnight.