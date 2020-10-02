Kenin takes a while to win, Djokovic breezes into 3rd round

Paris: Once Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin got going, she kept going right into the third round of the French Open.

The fourth-seeded American started slowly Thursday under a closed roof on Court Philippe Chatrier before pulling out a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ana Bogdan.

"I knew I had to fight. She was playing well," Kenin said.

"First set just didn't go my way. I couldn't find my rhythm. I knew I needed to somehow change my game or else I'm going to be out. Did not want that, definitely."

She also nearly stumbled at the end, too.

Kenin held three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 but failed to convert them all. In the next game, Kenin had to save three break points before finally winning on her fourth match point.

"I was getting a bit down on myself," Kenin said.

"But I guess it helped today."

It was far easier for top-ranked Novak Djokovic when he followed Kenin on Chatrier. With the roof open and sunshine bathing the tournament's biggest stadium after days of miserable weather, Djokovic routed Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

"I had less drop shots than the first match but I served very well today," Djokovic said in French moments after his victory.

"It's really lovely to see fans after two or three months without fans."

The unexpected sunshine seemed to bother him a little, so Djokovic's team gave him a hat he could wear while sitting on the side of the court.

Djokovic is going for a second title at Roland Garros after winning in 2016, and for an 18th Grand Slam overall to move two behind Roger Federer's men's record. Djokovic has dropped only 10 games so far and next faces lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

While Djokovic has won 81 career titles, the 153rd-ranked Colombian has never won one and this will be his first appearance in the third round of any major tournament.

Same goes for Roberto Carballes Baena. He advanced by beating ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 in a match lasting five hours.

Shapovalov committed 106 unforced errors in the match, compared to 42 for Carballes Baena, and twice served for the match. The Canadian also had more winners than Carballes Baena, 65-31.