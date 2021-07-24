Joy of representing India at the Olympics for fourth time is unbridled, says Sania Mirza

New Delhi: Tennis diva Sania Mirza will be competing in her fourth Olympics. In Tokyo, the 33-year-old is training in right earnest with partner Ankita Raina.



Though this pair has not been a regular in tournaments, they are hoping to come good in Tokyo. For Sania, the joy of competing in her fourth Olympics on the trot is unbridled.

If in 2008 in the Beijing Olympics she was the star singles player, in subsequent editions in London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016), Sania was a strong candidate to win a medal in mixed doubles. It was sheer bad luck, Sania and Rohan Bopanna blew their chances in the mixed doubles bronze medal match in Rio.

This time, Sania will have to be content with just women's doubles.

Speaking to Millennium Post from Tokyo, the Hyderabadi was as excited as she was two decades ago when she broke into the sport as a professional.

"Representing 1.38 billion Indians for the fourth time at the Olympics is a record I will always cherish and take enormous pride in," said Sania after a training session in humid conditions.

The weather in the capital of Japan is energy sapping. However, as she has been training in her base away from home in Dubai, heat and humidity are not impeding factors for Sania Mirza and her young partner Ankita Raina.

So, what is it that keeps Sania going?

She has battled injuries, she has battled COVID-19 as well. Being a mother who loves her son Izhaan, staying away from him is very hard. Yet, Sania plays for the love of the sport and representing the country.

"It is my passion for the game and the thrill of representing my country against odds that has inspired me to keep going despite the difficulties that we have faced due to the pandemic," said Sania.

Last year, when the pandemic broke out in March, Sania was content doing her fitness drills, though playing tennis was ruled out. At that time, she played a lead role in social welfare as she arranged food packets and dry ration for thousands of families in and out of her hometown Hyderabad. Her social service became a big hit and she was able to raise funds for many people who would have otherwise died of starvation.

The experience in Tokyo is different for the athletes. Yet, Sania is loving each day in Tokyo. "There is always so much camaraderie in the Olympic Village as sportsmen and women of various countries mingle and share tremendous mutual respect for each other. It is an unbelievable spirit of brotherhood as talented men and women of all castes, creed and colour come together for a universal celebration of sport," said an emotional Sania.

Post motherhood, Sania's return to tennis has not been easy. She has balanced being a mother and professional player with relish. Hopefully in Tokyo, she can give it her best shot. That is why they call her Super Mom in the tennis circuit.

At Wimbledon, Sania had again caught the eye with her smart play in women's doubles and mixed doubles. Hopefully, she can go deep into the draw this time in Tokyo.