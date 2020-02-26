Jhye to remain in SA, Australia name squad for NZ ODIs

Melbourne: Australia have named an unchanged squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand slated to be played next month. Right-arm pacer Jhye Richardson, who is recovering from serious shoulder injury, has not been picked in the 14-member squad.

Richardson, originally named only in the T20I squad, will stay with the ODI squad in South Africa.

The 23-year-old hasn't played international cricket for Australia for 11 months after suffering a serious shoulder injury after the series against Pakistan last March.

"Jhye is performing exceptionally well, as we saw throughout the Big Bash," chief selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "He has slotted back into the T20 squad in South Africa and is pushing for a place in that side.

"We are very fortunate to have such a deep pool of fast bowlers. Jhye has earned his place after the hard work he has done to get back into his best form after serious injury.

"Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler who is ready to go," he added.

Australia will play three-match ODI series against Proteas from February 29 and will then return to their home where they are scheduled to take on the Black Caps in three ODIs beginning March 13.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.