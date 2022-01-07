Jemimah, Shikha dropped from India squad

New Delhi: Top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues and seasoned pacer Shikha Pandey were on Thursday dropped from India's 15-member squad for the Women's ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

The selectors have rewarded performers of the Australia tour earlier this year with left-handed batter Yastika Bhatia making the cut alongside the pace duo of Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh.

Rodrigues, who impressed in T20 leagues in England and Australia this year, was not consistent enough in international cricket. Shikha too has been ignored due to her inconsistent form.

Another top-order batter Punam Raut, who was a part of the team in England and Australia, has also been dropped with the selectors including more power-hitters in the side.

Same squad has been named for the preceding five ODIs against hosts New Zealand beginning February 11 before the World Cup.

Veteran batter Mithali Raj will lead the team which will aim to go all the way after finishing runners-up in the last edition in 2017. Mithali is expected to retire after the World Cup.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami and the young Shafali Verma are automatic selections in the squad.

Richa Ghosh and Taniya Bhatia are the wicketkeeper in the squad with the latter being the back up.