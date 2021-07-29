Japan's Hashimoto takes gold in gymnastics

Tokyo: Daiki Hashimoto grew up watching Kohei Uchimura win gold medals, just like every other aspiring Japanese gymnast over the past decade-plus.

Yet the idea of carrying on the legacy Uchimura built during his gold medal-laden career hardly bothers the 19-year-old Hashimoto.

In fact, he's embracing it.

Hashimoto gave Japan its third straight Olympic title in the men's all-around on Wednesday night, using a thrilling high-bar routine during the final rotation to slip past China's Xiao Ruoteng and ROC's Nikita Nagornyy for gold.

Hashimoto's total of 88.465 was four-tenths ahead of Ruoteng, who was dinged a three-tenths deduction after forgetting to salute the judges during the final set.

It ultimately didn't matter. Hashimoto is developing a reputation as one of the best high bar performers in the world. His brilliant set in the team final nearly allowed Japan to nip the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee for gold.

There was no uncertainty this time. Nagornyy approached Hashimoto before Hashimoto stepped onto the podium and told the young phenom to go do his thing.