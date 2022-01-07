Jamshedpur return to winning ways with win over NEUFC

Bambolim: Jamshedpur FC went joint top of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) standings in a dramatic style as Ishan Pandita scored a last-gasp winner to sink Northeast United FC by 3-2 at the Athletic stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday.

Deshorn Brown (4') broke the deadlock with an early strike before Jordan Murray (44') leveled the scores with a header. Boris Singh (56') then sent JFC into the lead with his first-ever goal in the Hero ISL. Brown (90+1') then looked to have secured a draw with a late goal until Pandita (90+3') scored the winner deep into injury time.

Highlanders got an early breakthrough as Jamaican striker Brown scored the goal in the 4th minute of the match. Suhair VP played a lovely through ball for Brown who perfectly timed his run and put the ball in the bottom left corner.

The Men of Steel missed a chance to equalize in the 14th minute when a brilliant ball was fired in from the left flank by Mobashir Rahman in the ten-yard area for Seiminlen Doungel and Murray but both failed to get their head to it.

Five minutes later, JFC wasted another chance to get on the scoresheet when forward Greg Stewart sent a ball inside the NEUFC box for Murray but he failed to keep his shot on target from close range.

JFC continued to attack and finally, in the 44th minute, got on the scoresheet when Murray rose highest to meet a Stewart free-kick and headed on target from close range to net the equaliser. Both teams went into half-time with a 1-1 scoreline.

Jamshedpur FC were unlucky not to take the lead in the 48th minute when Stewart played the ball near the box and took a shot from a narrow-angle but the Highlanders goalkeeper Mirshad Michu punched it

away brilliantly.