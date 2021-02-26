Jamshedpur FC hold on to sixth spot after beating Bengaluru in five-goal thriller

Vasco: Jamshedpur FC survived a second-half onslaught to beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 in their last Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Thursday.

With both the sides playing for the sixth spot, JFC came out on top against Bengaluru, which produced a spirited second-half show. Bengaluru, thus, finished seventh.

Goals from Stephen Eze (16th minute), Seiminlen Doungel (34th) and David Grande (41st) put JFC up at the break before Bengaluru responded through goals from Francisco Gonzalez (62nd) and Sunil Chhetri (71st). JFC were all over Bengaluru in the opening half. They constantly caused problems for Bengaluru's inexperienced defence and raced to a 3-0 lead at the break -- their first-ever in ISL history. Bengaluru's defence had been guilty of starting poorly -- only Odisha have conceded more goals in the first half this season -- and the Blues crumbled under pressure yet again.

Eze, who scored the winner in the reverse fixture, opened the scoring for JFC through a free-kick. The defender converted Aitor Monroy's cross at the far post after Bengaluru keeper Lalthuammawia Ralte failed to clear his lines. Winter signing Doungel soon joined the party, netting his maiden goal for JFC and also the season's first.