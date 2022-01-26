ISL: NorthEast United rally to hold Mumbai City in a pulsating draw

Margao: NorthEast United FC produced a spirited second-half performance to hold Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN stadium in Margao, Goa on Tuesday.

Ahmed Jahouh (30' (P)) put Mumbai City FC in front in the first half but Mohamed Irshad (79') equalised eleven minutes from time to earn a deserved point forNorthEast United FC.

Mumbai City FC made a strong start to the game, controlling possession and dictating the tempo of the match and created the first opening of the match in the 13th minute when Vikram Pratap Singh sent a looping header from a Mehtab Singh long ball over the goal after making a darting run between the two NorthEast United FC

centre-backs.

The young striker went close again three minutes later when he tried to flick a delivery from a Jahouh free-kick on target only to see it go wide.

The Islanders then forced a brilliant save from Subhasish Roy Chowdhury as Jahouh's free-kick found Mourtada Fall at the far post.

But the centre-back's header from close range was palmed away by the Highlanders goalkeeper in the 18th minute.

Vikram Singh who was proving to be a real menace for the NorthEast United FC backline then won the penalty for his team in the 28th minute even though the replays showed that it was probably a foul in the other direction.

Jahouh though stepped up and converted the spot kick emphatically to put Mumbai City FC in front on the

half-hour mark.