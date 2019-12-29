ISL: Mumbai City FC beat Hyderabad 2-1
Mumbai: Modou Sougou's brace helped Mumbai City FC register their first 'home' win of the season as they defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday. Sougou scored on either side of the break (6th and 78th minute) to help Mumbai grab three points. While Bobo scored the lone goal (81st minute) for Hyderabad, who suffered one more loss.
Mumbai started on an attacking note and in the opening minute itself Kevyn Serge Angoue sent a cross to Diego Carlos, who made a run down the left flank and beat his man and took a shot, which was safely punched away by rival custodian Kamaljit Singh.
Hyderabad also had a chance in the second minute when Rohit Kumar passed the ball to skipper Marcelo Pereira, who found Bobo in the box.
Bobo took a left-footed shot, but that went wide. However courtesy Modou Sougou, the hosts took 1-0 lead in the sixth minute. Subhasish Bose made an interception on the left flank and passed it to Carlos, who made a run inside the box and squared to Sougou, who slotted home with a right-footed shot.
