ISL: Confident Hyderabad FC face stumbling SC East Bengal

Bambolim: A confident Hyderabad FC will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and bridge the gap on leaders Mumbai City FC when they take on wooden spooners SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

Hyderabad are on a five-match unbeaten streak, the joint longest unbeaten streak this season along with Kerala Blasters. They have a game in hand and with a win against lowly East Bengal, they can move to the second spot with 14 points, one adrift of Mumbai who have 15 from seven matches.

The Nizams have looked one of the most balanced sides this season with attack and defence clicking in tandem. Australian forward Joel Chianese has been impactful for Hyderabad chipping in with one goal and two assists in 282 minutes this season.

Chianese has played as the second striker behind Bart Ogbeche and has rotated with Edu Garcia for a place in the starting XI.

Hyderabad have conceded five goals in six league games this season, they boast the second-best defensive record in the league after Chennaiyin FC. Manolo Marquez will know all too well that this is their best opportunity to cut the gap at the top of the heap.