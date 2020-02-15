Ishant passes fitness test, to join squad
New Delhi: Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will now join the team in New Zealand for the two-match Test series starting February 21. "Yes, he (Ishant) has passed the fitness test and he will join the team in New Zealand," a BCCI source said.
Ishant is expected to fly to Wellington for the first Test.
On January 21, Ishant -- four short of becoming only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to reach the landmark of 100 Tests -- twisted his right ankle while playing for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy.
