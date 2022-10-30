Irfan Pathan does not want any change in first XI

Perth: As one of the few cricketers who have stuck with cricket after quitting the game, Irfan Pathan is not only comfortable doing commentary, but has done films in southern languages and is also dancing to Divya with Madhuri Dixit in the studio of a broadcasting channel. He talked about various topics and of course the current World Cup.



Irfan Pathan: I want to enjoy life. I was an all-rounder. So I can show glimpses in dance and songs too. I am happy with myself. Now I want to give happiness to others.

Where do you get so much energy?

Irfan Pathan: Very simple. There is a routine in my mind about how to spend the day. And all the time there is an effort to keep it bubbling inside. I exercise. If Sachin Tendulkar at the age of 50 can handle strong bowling in road safety cricket, why can't I? I don't care about everything. But what I can do myself, I take care of them every day. But yes, commentary has given me a new twist in life. I hold the tea in both hands.

The secret of being so fluent in commentary?

Irfan Pathan: After entering the commentary box, I only see the microphone. And when I am off air, I am just trying to learn new words, new applications, methods from the senior commentators. I didn't get Richie Benaud; even Michael Holding, Geoff Boycott, Ian Chappell are no longer in the commentary box. I used to listen to them, their way of speaking, which is very useful now.

Do you think the Indian team is doing well by keeping it unchanged?

Irfan: This is the World Cup. Why will the team change frequently here? No way. Two spinners are being played thinking about the big field. Akshar Patel scored 21 runs in one over in the first match and was successful as usual in the next match. Ashwin is playing cricket with his head. So where is the opportunity to effect a change?

But if by chance one of the playing XI members gets injured, then the one who will be given a chance as a substitute, he is not getting match practice.

Irfan: This is the World Cup. Those who are on the reserve bench here, have to work hard to be at the top of their form. It is their responsibility. Again, winning combinations should not be tampered with. We're weird, aren't we? The team is winning, but so many uncomfortable questions. Yeh World Cup hain bro.

While commenting on the Asia Cup, you said that Virat Kohli has regained his rhythm.

Irfan: Yes, I did say that. Virat played a few strokes in his own style. It seemed like he is back. The final form was seen against Pakistan in Melbourne.

What do you think, will India go to the final?

Irfan: Going to the semi-finals is ripe. It has to be seen which team will be the opponent in the semi-final. If Rohit can maintain the form he is showing here, it will be difficult to stop India.

So you are saying, there will be a question mark about going to the final?

Irfan: A little apprehensive, it's better to have a question mark. Then overconfidence is not created. It is also good to keep small targets. South Africa has to conquered for now. Then the semi-finals. Then the final. The team is happy, it can be seen in the players' body language.