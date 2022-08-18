Ireland clinch T20 series win against Afghanistan
Belfast: George Dockrell edged Ireland to a T20 international series victory over Afghanistan in a tense conclusion to a rain-affected decider in Belfast.
Dockrell hit the decisive run as the home side clinched a 3-2 win by seven wickets after reaching a reduced target of 56 with two balls of their seven allotted overs to spare.
Having won the toss and put the Afghans in, Ireland got off to a good start when Mark Adair removed openers Hazratullah Zazai, who had dispatched the two previous balls to the boundary, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in his first over.
When Adair had Ibrahim Zadran caught by Barry McCarthy, he had 3-16 and the tourists had been reduced to 26 for three inside four overs. Usman Ghani steadied the ship, but Josh Little had Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi caught behind by Lorcan Tucker off successive deliveries in his second spell, but with Ghani unbeaten on 44 and his side having reached 95 for five from 15 overs, rain
intervened.
