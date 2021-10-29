IPL: Hardik unlikely to be retained

New Delhi: Colourful all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to be sent back into the IPL auction pool by Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions are more or less sanguine about the players who are in their retention list for the 2022 season.

With the IPL set to be a 10-team affair after RP-SG bought Pune and CVC owned the Ahmedabad franchises respectively, there will be a big auction in December this year with a lot of teams restructuring their core, looking at the future.

However MI, one of the best IPL teams across the 14 seasons, will have their core almost same but a notable absentee could be Hardik, a flamboyant all-rounder who has of late become more of a specialist batter.

"I think BCCI will have three-player retention formula with one Right to Match card. If RTM is not there, there could be four retention. Rohit Sharma and India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrsh are automatic picks. "Kieron Pollard will be third retention. MI's strength is their continuity as these three are pillars of MI," a senior IPL official tracking the retention market of franchises said.