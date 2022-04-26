IPL: Dhawan trumps Rayudu as PBKS beat CSK by 11 runs

Mumbai: Flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan struck a magnificent 88 not out to trump Ambati Rayudu in the battle of batting heroics as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in an IPL thriller here on Monday.

Dhawan hit nine fours and two sixes in his 59-ball superlative unbeaten knock to power Punjab to 187 for 4 after being asked to bat. Punjab then restricted CSK to 176 for 6 despite a stunning 39-ball 78 from Rayudu, studded with seven fours and six sixes.

Dhawan also became only the second batter after Virat Kohli to complete 6,000 runs in IPL history.

Rayudu hit three consecutive sixes and a four to take 23 runs from the 16th over bowled by Sandeep Sharma (1/40) after CSK needed 70 runs from the last five overs.

But Arshdeep Singh conceded just six runs in the next over and eight in the 19th to tilt the scale towards Punjab.

After Rayudu was out in the 18th over off Kagiso Rabada (2/23), CSK still needed 35 runs from 13 balls and the great finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni (12) joined captain Ravindra Jadeja (21 not out) in the middle. CSK needed 27 from the final over and another stage was set for Dhoni to repeat his stupendous finishing act against Mumbai Indians in their previous match.

Dhoni hit Rishi Dhawan (2/39) for a six in the first ball but two balls later, the legendary wicketkeeper batter was caught at deep midwicket as it was all over for CSK.

This was CSK's sixth loss in eight matches while Punjab notched up their fourth win in eight games. CSK began their run chase on a woeful note as they lost Robin Uthappa (1) in the first over, followed by Mitchell Santner (9) in the second, as the defending champions could only score 32 from the powerplay overs.

Shivam Dube showed promise but then his innings lasted just eight balls and seven runs as CSK were reduced to 40 for 3 in seven overs.

With the asking rate crossing 11 an over so early, somebody had to get the boundaries for CSK and here veteran Rayudu showed his class. He hit a big six off Rishi Dhawan to take CSK to 69 for 3 at halfway mark.

He kept on attacking the Punjab bowlers with another six off Liam Livingstone as CSK had some momentum going with the combination of Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad (30).

But the duo parted ways with Gaikwad getting out in the 13th over. But Rayudu was going great guns, reaching his fifty from 28 balls with a six off Rahul Chahar.

It was still not an easy proposition for CSK as they needed 70 from the final overs.