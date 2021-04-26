IPL 2021: DC beat SRH in thrilling Super Over contest

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad's inept middle-order show foiled their splendid bowling effort as they slumped to yet another in Indian Premier League (IPL), losing Sunday's contest against Delhi Capitals via Super Over, here.

Hyderabad spinners Rashid Khan and Jagadeesha Suchith's tight spells had restricted the Capitals to 159 for four despite a quick 81-run stand between openers Prithvi Shaw (53) and Shikhar Dhawan (28).

However, Hyderabad's over-reliance on their top-order batsmen meant that once skipper David Warner (6) and Jonny Bairstow (38) were dismissed, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was left to anchor the sinking ship.

DC are currently placed second with 8 points from five games while SRH are seventh with a lone win.

With Capitals packed with proven performers, it was not possible for Williamson (66 not out) to do the job without support from other end. His fighting knock was not enough to take the side home.

However, timely hits from Suchith (15 off 6) helped SRH tie the scores and take it to the Super Over.

SRH managed just one boundary, setting an easy nine-run target for Capitals who knocked off the required runs despite Rashid Khan's brillance.

At the start of the chase after Warner's run out, it was other opener Bairstow, who kept the run-rate under control with his power hitting while Williamson was his usual assuring self. Bairstow was dismissed immediately after hitting a gigantic six of pacer Avesh Khan in the seventh over.