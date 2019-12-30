IOA withdraws boycott calls for 2022 CWG, may bid to host either 2026 or 2030 edition

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association on Monday withdrew its threat to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham over shooting's exclusion while announcing that the country will bid to host either the 2026 or the 2030 edition.

The country's apex body for Olympic sports will next approach the government for the necessary clearances to host the multi-sport event. The country hosted the 2010 edition in the national capital.

This was decided during the IOA's Annual general Meeting (AGM) here.

"We have decided to make a bid for 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games and we have also decided to send our contingent to Birmingham for the 2022 Games," IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta said.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin welcomed India confirming participation at the Birmingham Games.

"The CGF and the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement are delighted India has confirmed their intent to participate at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games during their Annual General Meeting in New Delhi," Louise Martin said in a press release.

"Following a useful and constructive CGF visit to India in November, we felt confident and reassured that the athletes and sports community of India places huge value and importance on the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Sport Movement.

"Our visit and collaboration have significantly strengthened our partnership with the Indian Commonwealth Games Association, under the leadership of President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, and we are continuing to work closely." The CGF was also delighted at India making a bid to host the Games again.

"Finally, we are delighted that India have expressed an ambition to host another Commonwealth Games in the future," Louise Martin added.

The IOA also approved the National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) proposal to host a separate Commonwealth shooting championship before the main Games in Birmingham, hoping to make up for the sport's withdrawal from the roster of the 2022 edition.

The IOA will soon forward NRAI's proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation for its approval, which will then go to CGF's executive committee.

Last week, the CGF had asked the Indian shooting federation to make a formal submission by early next month, to be taken up by its sports committee first and then its Board for approval. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has offered to foot the bill for the event.

After shooting, which is an 'optional sport' in CWG, was dropped from the Birmingham Games, IOA chief Narinder Batra had proposed the country's withdrawal from the Games.