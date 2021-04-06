IOA Secy writes to Harsh Vardhan, AIIMS chief for vaccination of Tokyo-bound athletes

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general Rajeev Mehta on Monday requested the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to expedite the process for the vaccination of the country's Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes and officials against the novel Coronavirus. With the Summer Games just little more than three months away, Mehta reminded Harsh Vardhan of IOA's request, made on February 3.

"...since there are very few months left for the Games and the safety of the participants are utmost important so to ensure all of them are vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to travel to Tokyo. "Therefore, we once again request your good office to consider the request and issue necessary direction," Mehta wrote in his letter.

The IOA official also shot off a letter to AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, informing him about their correspondence with the Health Minister.

"Approximately, 158 athletes from India are expected to participate in almost 17 sports. Since there are few months left for the commencement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, two dosage of vaccination for the athletes and officials representing India is required consideration on priority.