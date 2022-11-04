IOA executive committee poll to be held on Dec 10, SC approves timing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday approved a fresh timeline submitted by the Justice (retired) L N Rao committee for the election of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) executive committee, to be held on December 10.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also allowed circulation of the draft amended constitution among members of the IOA so that it could be adopted in the general body meeting scheduled to be held on November 10. It said former apex court judge Justice L N Rao has submitted a note dated November 2 which indicates the comprehensive exercise which has been carried out by him on an expedited basis and this court appreciates the alacrity with which the assignment has been taken up in the national interest.

The bench noted that the judge has interacted with all stakeholders including the International Olympic Committee, Indian Olympic Association and State Associations. "There is a broad consensus in terms of the note submitted by Justice L Nageswara Rao that the elections should be held on 10 December 2022. The proposal is accepted," the bench said. "The amendments proposed to the constitution of the IOA have to be circulated today so that the General Body Meeting can be held on Nov 10," it said.