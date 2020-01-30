Inter knock out Fiorentina 2-1 to reach Coppa Italia semis

Rome: FC Internazionale has defeated Fiorentina 2-1 at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, commonly known as San Siro, in Milan in the last quarter-final clash in the Coppa Italia (Italy Cup) championship.

Including Wednesday's night, the two sides have had a face off about 12 times in the Coppa Italia, with the Viola leading the way with five wins, four defeats and three draws, reports Xinhua news agency.

Midfielder Antonio Candreva scored the first goal for Inter in the 44th minute, near the end of an energetic and hard-fought first half.

Defender Martin Caceres levelled the score for Fiorentina with a header at the 60th minute.

Midfielder Nicolo Barella fired Inter back into the lead with a goal in the 67th.

The Nerazzurri now face Napoli, which knocked out Coppa holders Lazio 1-0 in the quarter-final on January 22, and Milan meets Juventus after the Bianconeri bested Roma 3-1 on January 21.

The semifinals are slated for February 12 and March 4, with the final to be played May 13.