Injury-hit Nishikori out of Japan-Ecuador Davis Cup clash

Tokyo: Injury-hit Japan number one Kei Nishikori said Thursday he had failed to recover from an elbow injury and will sit out the behind-closed-doors Davis Cup qualifier against Ecuador at the weekend. A depleted Japan will also be without world number 48 Yoshihito Nishioka when they bid to reach the finals in Spain later this year.

Nishioka has opted to return to the United States as a precaution against being quarantined because of the novel coronavirus outbreak ahead of next week's ATP Tour Masters event in Indian Wells.