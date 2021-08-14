India's late strike leaves second Test evenly poised against England

London: India evened things up with a massive breakthrough in added time but skipper Joe Root continued to bat gamely and keep England in the hunt in the second Test here on Friday.

At Stumps after an engrossing second day's play, England were 119 for three after batting for 45 overs, having bowled India out for 364 in their first innings. Root was batting on 48 and giving him company was Jonny Bairstow on 6.

The canny Mohammed Shami made the breakthrough when he had Rory Burns (49) trapped in front of the wicket with a delivery that jagged in after landing.

The visitors threatened with Mohammed Siraj's two wickets in two balls before Burns and Joe Root nearly navigated through a tricky final session with a partnership of 85 runs.

With Virat Kohli deciding to continue with Siraj after the tea break instead of handing the red cherry to the more experienced Shami or Jasprit Bumrah, the very impressive pacer lived up to his captain's expectations with his twin strikes with his first two deliveries.

First he had Dominic Sibley playing a loose shot to be caught at short midwicket by K L Rahul -- it was a replay of his dismissal at Nottingham -- and then the pacer crashed through the defence of comeback man Haseeb Hameed, giving him a golden duck on his return. That was followed by Siraj giving the batsman a silent send-off.

However, the duo of Root and Burns did the repair work admirably as they frustrated the visiting team bowlers with their mix of caution and aggression. On the day, Root also went past Graham Gooch to become England's second highest scorer in Test cricket, with only Alastair Cook now ahead of him.

Burns smashed Siraj for three boundaries in an over, before scoring fours against Ishant Sharma and Bumrah.

Root too found the fence occasionally after the evergreen James Anderson exhibited complete mastery over his craft on way to a 31st five-wicket haul to wrap up India's first innings much earlier than expected.

Thanks to Anderson's (5/62) exploits and a fine supporting act by Mark Wood (2/91) on day two, England got an opportunity to bat in the second session and reached tea at 23 for no loss.

This was the 39-year-old Anderson's seventh five-for at the hallowed Lord's, four of them coming against the Indians. It was cloudy but there was no rain around, and the conditions looked much better for batting than it was at Trent Bridge in the series opener last week. Resuming at 276 for three with overnight centurion KL Rahul (129) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (1) at the crease, India, however, ended up losing seven wickets for 88 runs while squandering the solid platform.