Indians clean-sweep women's 25m pistol

New Delhi: Indian shooters made a clean sweep of the women's 25m pistol competition on the penultimate day of the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, to consolidate their lead at the top of the medal tally on Sunday.

Rhythm Sangwan won gold, Manu Bhaker silver and Naamaa Kapoor bronze, as India completely dominated the Olympic event. The Indian trio were head and shoulders above the field from the qualification round itself.

Rhythm topped the qualification round with 588 while Manu was second with 584 and Naamya third with 583.

Then, in the eliminators, Naamya topped hers with 12 hits while Rhythm followed her to the medal round in second with 11 hits. Manu topped the second eliminator comfortably with 17 hits as German Michaela Boesl won a shoot-off to become the fourth finalist with nine hits to her name.

Then, Naamya ensured an Indian sweep of the medals, taking out the German in a tense three-shot shoot-off, as both had tied on 10 hits after four 5-shot series rounds. Meanwhile, there was a battle at the top, as Manu initially led Rhythm, but the latter caught up by the

fifth series.