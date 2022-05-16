Indians clean-sweep women's 25m pistol
New Delhi: Indian shooters made a clean sweep of the women's 25m pistol competition on the penultimate day of the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, to consolidate their lead at the top of the medal tally on Sunday.
Rhythm Sangwan won gold, Manu Bhaker silver and Naamaa Kapoor bronze, as India completely dominated the Olympic event. The Indian trio were head and shoulders above the field from the qualification round itself.
Rhythm topped the qualification round with 588 while Manu was second with 584 and Naamya third with 583.
Then, in the eliminators, Naamya topped hers with 12 hits while Rhythm followed her to the medal round in second with 11 hits. Manu topped the second eliminator comfortably with 17 hits as German Michaela Boesl won a shoot-off to become the fourth finalist with nine hits to her name.
Then, Naamya ensured an Indian sweep of the medals, taking out the German in a tense three-shot shoot-off, as both had tied on 10 hits after four 5-shot series rounds. Meanwhile, there was a battle at the top, as Manu initially led Rhythm, but the latter caught up by the
fifth series.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Date with destiny: India stun Indonesia to win Thomas Cup for first...15 May 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Punjab CM, parties, religious bodies condemn killing of two Sikhs in...15 May 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Cong announces major organisational reforms15 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Building owner arrested15 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds dies in car crash15 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT