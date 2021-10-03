IndianOil launches second phase of Parivartan initiative

New Delhi: IndianOil extended its "Parivartan – Prison to Pride" initiative, to train inmates in select sports, to 17 prisons across ten states. The initiative was inaugurated in a physical event held at Tihar Jail in New Delhi and virtually at eight locations by Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Simultaneously, the coaching camp went underway at another eight locations.



The Parivartan initiative aims to help prison inmates build a better life, boost the participants' self-esteem and confidence. The program will help inmates overcome the stigma associated with imprisonment and aid in smooth reintegration into society upon release. In the second phase, IndianOil, in coordination with the Prisons Department of the respective State Police, will facilitate coaching programs in multiple sporting disciplines including basketball, badminton, volleyball, chess, tennis, table tennis, kho-kho, and carrom across prisons in India to help improve the physical and mental well-being of prison inmates, especially during this pandemic period. During the four-week-long training, over 1000 inmates in various prisons will be coached in the basics of the sport, enabling them to participate in local competitions, besides recreation. IndianOil will also provide the equipment and kits to the participants of the program.