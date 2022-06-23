Indian women's team outclasses USA to finish 3rd in FIH Pro League
Rotterdam: The Indian women's hockey team produced a dominating performance to outclass USA 4-0 in the second-leg match to finish a creditable third in its debut season at the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday.
The Indians had earlier defeated USA 4-2 in the first match of the double header on Tuesday.
Vandana Katariya (39th, 54th) scored a brace, while Sonika (54th) and Sangita Kumari (58th) sounded the board once for India.
Argentina have already won the title with Netherlands finishing second.
USA started the match on a bright note and secured the first chance of the match a as early as in the second minute, but Elizabeth Yeager's high shot was easily saved by India skipper and goalkeeper Savita. The Indians too had their chances soon after but Sharmila Devi wasted a golden opportunity as she failed to beat USA goalkeeper from close range.
