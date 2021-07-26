Indian women's hockey team looks for consistency against Germany

Tokyo: Hammered by the mighty Netherlands in the campaign opener, the Indian women's hockey team would look to pull up its socks and bounce back in the tournament when it takes on world no. 3 Germany in a second Pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.

Against world no.1 Netherlands, the Indians fought valiantly in the first two quarters before losing steam to go down 1-5 on Saturday. The Indian team would look to make amends of the patchy show and seek consistency throughout the game against the Germans.

It was a closely-contested affair till the first two quarters with the brave Indian defence, led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, showing tenacity to thwart Netherlands' persistent raids before the Dutch side ran riot in the last two quarters.

The Indian women, who are playing in their second successive Olympics, can take a lot of heart from their performances against three-time Olympic champions and current silver medallist Netherlands, at least in the first half time.

But sustaining the momentum for the entire 60 minutes is what counts in international hockey and India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne very well understands that fact.

"We have watched the match against the Netherlands together and have spoken about the points we need to improve and we are currently focusing on that. Germany are also a very strong side," Marijne said.

"If we can be consistent during the whole match then the result will be better."