Indian women aim to sort combination in ODI series against New Zealand

Queenstown: With extended quarantine set to keep star batter Smriti Mandhana out, the Indian women's cricket team will look to sort some combination issues when it starts the five-ODI series against New Zealand here on Saturday.

The tour of New Zealand started with a reversal after the visitors went down by 18 runs in the one-off T20I and skipper Mithali Raj will be keen to provide the team a winning start in its ODI campaign, which is crucial ahead of the ICC World Cup next month.

"I am excited to lead the team as we face the WHITE FERNS in New Zealand. While each series is equally important for us, we can feel a billion hopes riding on our shoulders with this tournament," Mithali said. "The pressure, as always, is immense, but the team and I are confident of putting our best foot forward and delivering our best performance."

Playing amid windy conditions in smaller grounds will be a challenge for India but it will also hold them in good stead when they turn up for the World Cup here starting March 4.

Availability of players has also been an issue for the Indian team with Mandhana, and pacers Renuka Singh and Meghana Singh missing the first game due to an extended Managed isolation and Quarantine (MIQ).

Their absence will be an opportunity to test other players as the team looks to slot their core players ahead of the ICC event. In the one-off T20I, batting let the side down and Mithali has her task cut out as she tries to put a playing XI that can do the job in the absence of the top players. Yastika Bhatia, who scored 26 while opening the innings with Shafali Verma in the T20I, is likely to retain her position in the absence of Mandhana, while India will need to sort their middle-order, which revolves around Mithali.