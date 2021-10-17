Indian team has talent, needs to show maturity to win T20 World Cup: Ganguly

Dubai: BCCI President and former captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said the Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli has all the talent to be considered a legitimate contender for the T20 World Cup and it only needs to show a bit of maturity to claim the trophy.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

"So, you don't become champions easily and you just don't become champions just by stepping into a tournament, so they have to get through the process, they have to show maturity," Ganguly said when asked what India needs to do to win the title.

"...they all have the talent, they all have the skill to score runs and take wickets at this level. They just have to be mentally in good space to win the World Cup," the flamboyant former left-handed batter quipped.

Ganguly said the side should focus on winning every game instead of targetting the title straight up.

"...(the) title is only won when the finals are finished. So, you have a lot of cricket to be played before that and I think India should focus (on) every game, India should focus on winning every game and just taking it from there and not think about the title at the start," he said.

"They (India) will always be contenders in whatever competition they play in and the challenge for them is to be at peace with themselves, focus on the process rather than the results because the most toughest thing and the most wrong thing to do is when you take guard and you think I am here to win the World Cup.