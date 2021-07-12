Indian-origin Samir Banerjee lifts Wimbledon boys' singles title

London: Indo-American tennis player Samir Banerjee lifted the Wimbledon boys' singles title on Sunday, a remarkable triumph for the youngster who was testing his skills in a Grand Slam for only the second time in his fledgling career.

All of 17, the player from New Jersey just wanted to win a match at the biggest stage in the junior circuit, but little did he know that he would be the last boy standing at the hallowed grass courts.

And that too when he did not have his coach Carlos Esteban with him since his wife had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Up against compatriot Victor Lilov, the teenager won 7-5 6-3 in the summit clash that lasted one hour 22 minutes. He broke his rival thrice and dropped serve only once in the facile triumph.

"It's going to be amazing, this trophy is going to be my centrepiece, I'm going to look at this and be inspired to keep playing and hopefully come back here as a pro," he was quoted as saying by the Wimbledon website.

"I really just wanted to win a round, I didn't expect this. I had a tough French Open, lost to a good player.

"So here I just wanted to keep my expectations low so that if I passed them, then I'd be happy. But this was way beyond my wildest dreams," he said to a round of applause from the crowd. Since the coach was unavailable, Banerjee 's uncle Kanad

accompanied him.