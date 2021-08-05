Indian men's hockey team needs to plug holes in defence against Germany

Tokyo: A demoralising semifinal defeat behind it, the Indian men's hockey team would need an error-free performance from its defence to secure an Olympic medal after 41 years when it takes on Rio Games bronze-winner Germany in the third-fourth place play-off match here on Thursday.

World no.3 India played into the hands of world champions Belgium with their defence succumbing under relentless pressure from the Red Lions to concede a bulk of penalty corners throughout the match and lose 2-5 in the semifinals.

The Belgians played to their strengths as their focus was merely on earning penalty corners, especially with the likes of tournament's highest goal-scorer Alexander Hendrickx, who scored a hat-trick, and Loick Lupaert in their

ranks.

Their ploy worked to perfection as put under pressure, the Indians lost their defensive shape and conceded as many as 14 penalty corners in the match, eight in the final quarter, to lose a bright chance to secure an Olympic medal after 41 years.

India's last of the eight Olympic golds came way back in 1980 Moscow Games.

But come Thursday, the Indian defence will have to pull up its socks and avoid repeating the same mistakes which it made against Belgium if they desire to stand on the

podium here.