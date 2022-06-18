Indian men look to end FIH Pro League campaign on high
Rotterdam: Their eyes firmly set on a podium finish in the upcoming Commonwealth Games, India would look to utilise their final 2021-2022 FIH Pro League tie against the Netherlands, starting here on Saturday, to address the grey areas.
In their previous tie against Tokyo Olympic champions Belgium in Antwerp last week, India won the first match 5-4 (3-3) in shoot-out before losing 2-3 to slid to the third position in the Pro League standings with 29 points from 14 games.
Belgium moved to the top with 31 points from 14 games -- on par with Netherlands -- who have played 12 matches.
Still in with an outside chance of finishing at the top of the standings, the Indian men would be hoping to sign off their campaign on a high against the mighty Netherlands.
But it is easier said than done as world No. 3 and reigning World Cup runners-up, the Netherlands are a formidable outfit and are expected to give the Indians a tough time in the double-leg tie.
Playing against such world-class opponents in European conditions can only benefit the Indians as they prepare for the Birmingham CWG, to be held from July 28 to
August 8.
These matches are providing valuable insights to the Indian team's think tank on where it stands currently and what more needs to be done to finish on the podium in Birmingham.
Against world No.1 Belgium, the Amit Rohidas-led Indian team showed tremendous fighting spirit in both the matches, and the visitors would look to continue in the same vein against the Netherlands.
India's vice-captain and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh believed that the two overseas ties against Belgium and Netherlands will hold the side in good stead in the Birmingham Games.
