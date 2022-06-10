Indian hockey teams aim to fine-tune specific areas ahead of CWG
Antwerp (Belgium): Adequate game time against quality opposition, working on their tactical nous will be high on Indian men's and women's hockey teams' agenda as they resume their respective FIH Pro League campaigns against Belgium on saturday as pre-cursor to Commonwealth Games.
While the Indian men's team is scheduled to play hosts Belgium (June 11 and June 12), followed by games against the Netherlands (June 18 and June 19 in Rotterdam), the women will play Belgium (June 11 and June 12), Argentina (June 18 and June 19) and the United States (June 21 and June 22).
For the Indian women, these matches hold greater significance ahead of the FIH Women's World Cup to be jointly hosted by Spain and the Netherlands from July 1 to 17.
The Indian men are currently placed second in the league standings with 27 points from 12 games, a rung above Belgium, who have the same number of points but are placed below on goal difference. So, there is hardly anything to separate between the India and Belgium.
For India, the back-to-back matches would provide them with an opportunity to reclaim their top spot in the league, which has been taken away by the Netherlands with 28 points from 10 games.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Heatwave in northwest, central India eases slightly10 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Kashmir: 6 terror suspects arrested10 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
'Historians have given prominence to Mughals'10 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Poll code-related violations reported; action taken: CEO10 Jun 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Water scarcity and skill training for workers among issues discussed ...10 Jun 2022 7:12 PM GMT