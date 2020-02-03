Indian boxers win 6 gold medals at Sweden boxing meet

Boras (Sweden): It was a field day for India's junior and youth boxers as they bagged 14 medals, including six gold, at the Golden Girl Championship here.



The junior women's team won five gold, three silver and one bronze medal while the youth side cornered one gold and four bronze medals at the event which concluded on Sunday, the Boxing Federation of India said in a press release.

Playing in the junior category, Haryana's Prachi Dhankar (50kg) was handed the 'Best Boxer' award. Ethoibi Chanu Wangjam (54kg), Lashu Yadav (66kg) and Mahi Raghav (80kg) also won gold medals besides Prachi.

Meanwhile, Musskan (54kg) won the sole gold medal and Sanya Negi (57kg), Deepika (64kg), Musskan (69kg) and Sakshi Jahdale (75kg) bagged bronze in the youth category.

Janhavi Churi (46kg), Rudy Lalhmingmuani (66kg) and Tanishka Patil (80kg) won three silver medals in the junior category while Diya Negi got bronze in the 60kg slot.