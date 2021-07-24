Indian archers brace up for Korean challenge after mixed ranking round performance

Tokyo: World No.1 Deepika Kumari was inconsistent but the male archers' performance was simply underwhelming in the Olympics' ranking rounds, prompting a rejig of India's mixed pair combination on a topsy-turvy day at the Yumenoshima Park here on Friday. The Koreans, who stayed away from all International competitions in the build-up to the Olympics since 2019, reigned supreme, including a top-three finish in the women's section where young sensation An San shattered a 25-year-old Olympic record.

The Indian men's team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai, however, did not post particularly impressive scores and just about managed to sneak into top 10 in the team rankings. Deepika slipped from fourth at the halfway mark to finish ninth with 663 points which was way below her best International ranking score of 686. "I feel my performance was good as well as bad...it was in between I would say," Deepika said. Deepika's biggest challenge is likely to be in the last-eight where she might run into San who is making her Olympic debut. Two years after she lost at the same venue to San at the 'Tokyo 2020 Test Event' here, Deepika would look to avenge her final defeat.

"I want to show my best performance here and I will show that in my next rounds," Deepika vowed to come back strong.

In fact, there will be Korea in waiting for the Indians in the quarterfinals of both men's team and mixed pair competition. The mixed tea, is the country's best bet to win an elusive Olympic medal in archery. India had identical rankings of ninth in both men's team and mixed pair competitions. Deepika will not partner her husband Das after the top Indian male archer slipped behind Olympic debutant Jadhav. Deepika Kumari will partner Pravin Jadhav in the archery mixed pair event of the Olympic Games. The mixed pair competition, which will make its Games debut here on Saturday, is seen as India's best medal hope in archery where the country is yet to win an Olympic medal.