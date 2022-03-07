India win 3rd gold of Cairo Shooting World Cup

Cairo: The Indian trio of Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan clinched gold in the women's 25m pistol team event on the penultimate day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol competition here on Sunday.

The Indian team registered a 17-13 victory over Singapore in a thrilling match-up to claim the country's third gold of the tournament.

The Indian trio had made it to the title round after topping the second qualification stage on Saturday.

This was Esha's second gold and third medal of the World Cup as well, as she had earlier clinched a yellow metal in the women's 10m air pistol team event to add to the silver she won in the women's 10m air pistol individual event.

The Indian women's team began the gold medal match with six hits out of 15 to Singapore's four to take a 2-0 lead but drama unfolded after that.

At the end of the third series of five-shots each for every member, the scores were tied at 3-3 and coach Samaresh Jung called for a time-out as Esha had registered back-to-back blanks.

That seemed to have settled nerves and with the experienced Rahi coming into her own and registering 5 hits in the fifth series, India led again with the score reading 7-3.

However, Singapore came back strongly to win the next three series and take the lead for the first time in the match. India came back emphatically to win the ninth series 12-7 to level the match again at 9-9.

The pendulum kept swinging for the next four series and after the end of the 13th, the two teams remained unseparated at 13-13.