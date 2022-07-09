India to tour Australia twice in next FTP cycle
Melbourne: The Indian team could tour Australia twice in the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle from 2024-2032, with the number of Tests per series increased from the existing four to five.
According to a report in the Age, Cricket Australia (CA) has "recently informed a range of broadcasters, both domestic and international, of the fact that it has secured two full Test tours by each of India and England over the next FTP, with India's tours increased from four to five-match series."
The last two Test tours of Australia, which comprised four matches in each series, were won by India, triumphs that went down in history as two of their greatest. The current ICC FTP, running from 2018 to 2023, ends with the men's 50-over ICC World Cup, to be played in India in October-November next year.
The full FTP is likely to be formally announced later this month, around the ICC's annual meeting in Birmingham on July 25 and 26. India has always been a huge draw for Australian crowds more so in recent years, with the last four-match series Down Under giving the financially struggling CA a major boost with an expected revenue of 300 million Australian dollars.
