India thrash Pakistan 5-0 in badminton opener

Birmingham: India's fancied shuttlers didn't break a sweat on way to completing a 5-0 whitewash of Pakistan in their mixed team campaign opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9, 21-12 win over Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in their mixed doubles Group A clash at the National Exhibition Centre.

After the Pakistan pair appeared to put up a fight in the second game, Reddy finished the match with a down-the-line smash, and then, world number 11 Kidambi Srikanth picked up from where his mixed doubles colleagues left, easily getting the better of Murad Ali 21-7, 21-12 in the men's singles match.

The gulf in class was evident as the Pakistanis struggled to match the high standards set by the Indians.

Then, it was the turn of double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu to grab a dominant win over Mahoor Shahzad in women's singles.

The champion Indian shuttler won 21-7, 21-6.

Mahoor was not able to tackle Sindhu's powerful smashes and mostly relied on her higher-rated opponent's unforced errors to reduce the margin.

At the break of the first game, Sindhu took a huge 11-4 lead before sealing it without any fuss.

The Pakistani started off with a 2-2, but the former world champion's perfect drop shots were in full display. Soon she again had a 11-4 lead before giving India a 3-0 lead.