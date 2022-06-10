India, South Africa teams reach Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Players of the Indian and South African cricket teams reached Odisha on Friday amid tight security ahead of their T20I game at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12.
The two teams landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar around 2 pm as hundreds of cricket enthusiasts gathered to welcome them. Fans gathered in large numbers at the airport, outside their hotel and on both sides of the road between the two places for one glimpse of the cricketing stars. The players were welcomed at the airport by members of the Odisha Cricket Association.
