India ready to dish out stellar show in King Kohli's 100th Test

Mohali: Hailed by many as the 'Last of the Mohicans' in cricket's purest format, Virat Kohli will be focussed on making his 100th appearance memorable while "white-ball legend" Rohit Sharma plots the demolition of an out-of-depth Sri Lanka as India's 35th Test captain in the series-opener starting here on Friday.

If one looks back at Indian team's journey since its inception in international cricket back in 1932, it has been about stars, superstars, and megastars, who become the reason for the footfall at turnstiles of various stadiums across the country.

It was the case when Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th run, Sachin Tendulkar bade the most emotional farewell that cricket has ever seen and now the spotlight will be firmly on Kohli, whose domineering presence has turned an international match into a footnote.

Kohli is one among "them" and in a fast-paced world, perhaps the last cricket star who will enjoy an organic following of manic fans.

India was, is and will remain more of a "cricketer-loving" nation and the social media war-cry that perhaps led to fans being allowed in the stadium from Friday is a testimony to Kohli's immense popularity.

This is his 'Test' and for Kohli, a century to mark a 'century' is something he would be craving, having missed that sense of accomplishment that comes with a three-figure mark for over two years now.

A bowling attack that has the likes of Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara or Lasith Embuldeniya is perfect for a sumptuous 'five course' Kohli treat with cover drives, on drives, flicks and pulls on the menu.

Gavaskar and Tendulkar couldn't, neither could a Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid or VVS Laxman but Kohli is a different beast.

The empty amphitheatre was never meant for him. He feeds off the energy from his fans, and as the undisputed hero of his story, he always finds an antagonist, he is trying to slay.

He is a product of the modern day, who loves the spotlight and the spotlight has always loved him back.

However, every story has its own set of sub texts and this Test match is as much as a Kohli story as it is about Rohit and his remarkable ascendancy making light of set ideas and templates.

Journey starts for Rohit's team

They say, a 'A good Captain, is a good captain, is a good captain". Everyone knows Roht's credentials in white-ball cricket especially IPL, where he has even challenged the hegemony of the peerless Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

There is no reference frame to judge how good he will be in a game that's played over five days for six hours.

He is 34 and will surely not be playing white ball cricket for more than three years at a stretch with a demanding calendar.

How he handles a transition phase in Indian cricket, which has started with curtains on careers of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma. will have a huge impact on how he is perceived -- just a mere captain or a leader of men.