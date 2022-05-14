India picks up four more gold at Jr WCup

New Delhi: Indian shooters continued to dominate the proceedings at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, winning four more gold medals in the women's and men's air rifle and air pistol team events on Friday. India's tally currently stands at 14 medals, including eight gold and six silver.

Australia, France, Poland and Bulgaria have won the other four gold medals on offer.

India's gold rush on Friday began when the men's 10m air rifle trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Umamahesh Maddineni beat Spain's Jesus Oviedo, Adrian Diaz and Jorge Estevez 16-8 in the gold medal match. It was a second gold in the competition for both Rudrankksh and Paarth, who had won the individual men's 10m air rifle and the mixed team rifle competitions earlier respectively. It was then the turn of the junior women's 10m air pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Palak and Esha Singh who outplayed Georgians Salome Prodiashvili, Mariam Abramishvili and Mariami Prodiashvili by the same 16-8 margin.