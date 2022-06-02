India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event
New Delhi: Defending champions India will have an easy entry into the knockout stage of the badminton event of the Commonwealth Games as they have been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Group 1 of the mixed team competition. The badminton competition at the quadrennial event, which will be held in Birmingham from July 29 to August 8, consisting of the mixed team event followed by the individual event.
The final of the mixed team event will be held on August 2.
A total of 16 teams will be competing in the the mixed event and they have been drawn into four groups with the top two nations progressing to the knockout stage.
The draw was conducted in Birmingham in March but Nigeria subsequently withdrew in early May with Zambia now confirming their replacement.
Five-time champions Malaysia, who were beaten by India in the final of the last edition in Gold Coast, are in Group 4 with South Africa, Jamaica,
and Zambia.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED summons Cong chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul1 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
ATF price cut by 1.3%, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 1351 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
Kejriwal demands proper security for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley1 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
GST revenues up 44% in May1 Jun 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI Secretary Jay Shah amid...1 Jun 2022 7:27 PM GMT