India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event

New Delhi: Defending champions India will have an easy entry into the knockout stage of the badminton event of the Commonwealth Games as they have been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Group 1 of the mixed team competition. The badminton competition at the quadrennial event, which will be held in Birmingham from July 29 to August 8, consisting of the mixed team event followed by the individual event.

The final of the mixed team event will be held on August 2.

A total of 16 teams will be competing in the the mixed event and they have been drawn into four groups with the top two nations progressing to the knockout stage.

The draw was conducted in Birmingham in March but Nigeria subsequently withdrew in early May with Zambia now confirming their replacement.

Five-time champions Malaysia, who were beaten by India in the final of the last edition in Gold Coast, are in Group 4 with South Africa, Jamaica,

and Zambia.