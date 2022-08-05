India favourites against Bangladesh in SAFF U-20 final
Bhubaneswar: Favourites India will need to guard against complacency when they take on Bangladesh in the final of the SAAF U-20 Championship here on Friday.
Bangladesh and India finished first and second respectively after their round robin league engagements.
On the eve of the final at the Kalinga Stadium, India head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh recalled his three SAFF Championships triumphs as a player.
"Playing in a final is always a different feeling, it's special. I myself have won three SAFF championships as a player and a captain, and also been in two SAFF Finals as the assistant coach of the senior national team," said Venkatesh.
"We have all been telling our boys of the same experiences, and they are all looking forward to the match."
While it will be a special occasion for the players, Venkatesh did warn against complacency.
"We need to make sure that we are not overwhelmed. We need to get out there and play our game, and win the match," stated Venkatesh.
"Bangladesh are a good side, and they have shown just as much in our first game. We did struggle a bit in our first match, but we have found our footing and the boys are more confident now."
Both teams will have one player each suspended, with Bangladesh missing Shahidul Islam and India entering the game without Parthib Gogoi.
Bangladesh head coach Paul Smalley said that he has viewed all of India's matches, and have planned accordingly, ahead of the final.
"They played a very different game against Maldives than they did against us. We have reviewed all their matches and how they change their game, and we've prepared accordingly," said Smalley.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Monkeypox alert: Bengal ups ante against any outbreak4 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
CJI sets in motion process of appointing successor4 Aug 2022 7:56 PM GMT
'ED summons during Parl session to intimidate Congress'4 Aug 2022 7:55 PM GMT
Court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 84 Aug 2022 7:48 PM GMT
SC asks EC not to take precipitate action for now on Shinde camp plea4 Aug 2022 7:48 PM GMT