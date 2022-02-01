India beat China in back-to-back matches in women's FIH Pro League, win 2nd game 2-1

Muscat: Indian women's team continued to make waves in the FIH Pro League as it dished out yet another masterclass to beat China 2-1 and move to the top of the standings here on Tuesday.

After defeating China 7-1 in their debut match on Monday, the Indians emerged 2-1 victorious against the same opponents at the Sultan Qaboos Complex on Tuesday.

While the win was not as goal-heavy as the previous day, what India showed was an ability to play swift, attacking hockey without losing composure.

A lack of experience and a certain level of weariness seemed to beset the China women's team right from the opening whistle of their second FIH Hockey Pro League match against India.

Lost possession, misplaced passes and a reluctance to get back and defend contributed to a lacklustre first half performance by the Chinese team.

India, by contrast, started the match with high levels of energy and an appetite for attacking play that rocked their opponents even further.

Pressure exerted by the Indians on the Chinese defence paid off quickly. A penalty corner in the third minute was converted with precision by Gurjit Kaur -- to add to the goal she scored in the first match on Monday.

China were fortunate not to be further behind at the end of the first 15 minutes. India created several scoring opportunities but these either flew wide of the opposition goal or were dealt with by Wu Surong in China goal. In the second half, China seemed to rally. They defended with more conviction and India were finding it difficult to contain Chinese attack.

As India struggled to regain the free-flowing play of the first half, China began to make their own incursions into the

Indian circle.