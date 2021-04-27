India among 6 teams to qualify for women's T20 at 2022 CWG

Dubai: India is among six teams which have qualified for the women's T20 competition of the 2022 Commonwealth Games as cricket returns for the second time in the multi-sporting event.

The six qualifiers who join home team England in the eight-team T20 competition are Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and a country from the West Indies.

They have secured qualification as a result of their standings in the ICC team rankings on April 1.

"As per the qualification process, the winner of a designated Qualifying event will determine which country from the Caribbean region gets to participate as athletes will be representing their individual countries and not the West Indies as they would at ICC events.

"The last participating team will be decided through a Qualifying tournament to be held by 31 January 2022, details of which will be announced in due course," said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement on Monday.

Women's cricket features in the Games for the first time in 22 editions and cricket for only the second time ever, the first occasion being a men's ODI competition in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, when South Africa won.

The Commonwealth Games cricket tournament will take place at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium, with tickets set to go on sale later this year.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said: It's great to be confirmed a place in the Commonwealth Games. We are raring to go, confident of doing well after having made the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia last year.