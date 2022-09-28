IMT Ghaziabad launches E2S2 scheme for sportspersons

Ghaziabad: To make national and state level sportspersons capable for employment, IMT Ghaziabad on Tuesday launched the Certificate Program on Enhancing Employment Skill of Sportspersons (E252) scheme.

Talking about the scheme IMT Ghaziabad director Dr. Vishal Talwar said that this course is being started after a detailed research by Dr. Kanishka Pandey, Head of Sports Research Center of the institute. Winning players in international competitions get huge awards, names, prestige and employment, but millions of national and state level players of different sports in the country struggle with the employment crisis. This syllabus is being started for the empowerment of these players.

Dr. Kanishka Pandey told about this course that it has been prepared after intensive study and research of specific expectations and employment needs of the government and private sector. At the same time, 16 natural values live in a mature stage inside the players, how can they use them at place of their employment, its training will also be provided in this course.

This programme is aimed at developing professional and management capabilities in the sportspersons.