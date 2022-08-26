I'm the right man for president's post: Bhutia ahead of AIFF polls

New Delhi: Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday cited his "credibility", "experience" and his equivalent in cricket, Sourav Ganguly, to hammer home the point that he is "definitely the right man" to lead the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Both Bhutia and Ganguly are iconic former captains of their respective sport and while the cricketer was born and brought up in Kolkata, the ace footballer shares a deep bond with the city, having spent so much time there while playing for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in his heyday.

Bhutia threw his hat into the AIFF election ring once again even as former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, seen as the BJP candidate, has emerged as the front runner for the top job. Both the former players filed their nominations on Thursday.

"Today what I've become is only because of football. I'm a Padma Shri because of it. I played for India for 16 years — this is my moment to give back to my sport. It needs reforms with the ban happening," Bhutia said during an interaction.

"I'm not new to AIFF. I'm working with the government and the sports ministry. The government is supporting all sportspersons. Our PM is helping sports grow in India.

"I have the experience, the knowledge, and plans for Indian football. I can do it. With so much negativity around, we need reforms. Sportspersons are now motivated to enter administration."

A decorated player with more than 100 international appearances, Bhutia added, "Look at Sourav Ganguly, he is an iconic cricketer and

doing so well in cricket administration."

Bhutia was all praise for Chaubey's keenness to help the sport navigate its way through one of its toughest phases

as an administrator, but reiterated that he can do a "much better job".