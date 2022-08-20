Iconic football captain Samar Banerjee dead

Kolkata: Samar 'Badru' Banerjee, the ace footballer who led the country to a historic fourth-place finish in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, died in the wee hours of Saturday after a prolonged illness.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep anguish over the death of former India football team captain Samar Banerjee popularly known as Badru Banerjee. Extending her condolences to the bereaved family members and innumerable fans of the Olympian, she wrote on her Twitter handle, "Anguished by the demise of Samar Banerjee, renowned footballer and excellent sportsman. GoWB awarded him with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' in 2016-17. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and fans. He will continue to serve as an inspiration for many."

"As his health deteriorated he was shifted to the state-run SSKM Hospital under the supervision of state sports minister Aroop Biswas. He breathed his last around 2.10 am," Mohun Bagan secretary Debasish Dutta said. Legendary India forward 86-year-old Tulsidas Balaram, said: "My captain has now left me alone. I'm so lonely out here now. We were the last two surviving members of the 1956 Olympics. What is the point of living now —to see the worst days of Indian football?" he said.

Banerjee was 92 and is survived by his daughter-in-law. Fondly known as 'Badru Da', he was suffering from Alzheimer's, Azotemia and high-blood pressure-related ailments. He was admitted to a city hospital with age-related complications on July 27.

The Indian football teams have participated in three Olympics so far and till date, the performance by the Banerjee-led 1956 side remains the best, when they finished fourth after losing to Bulgaria 0-3 in the bronze medal playoff, in what was known as the 'golden era' of football in the country.

Born on January 30, 1930, he started his career with Milan Samity before joining Bally Protiva, the club representing his native town in Howrah.

His talent as a skilful forward came to be widely appreciated and he joined Mohun Bagan in 1952, after a brief stint with the famous Bengal—Nagpur Railway Club.

Besides guiding Mohun Bagan to several trophies, including their first ever Durand Cup (1953) and Rovers Cup (1955), Banerjee has also won the Santosh Trophy twice as a player (1953, 1955) and once as a coach (1962). He also served India as a selector.

With his demise, Maidan has lost another footballing great after the likes of PK, Chuni Goswami, Subhas Bhowmick and Surajit Sengupta in less than three years.