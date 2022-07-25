I will take it, says Neeraj Chopra
Eugene: "I will take it," said Neeraj Chopra, who felt "something" on his strapped thigh, on way to what he termed a challenging history-scripting silver at the World Championships javelin throw final here.
The reigning Olympic champion admitted that his comeback from outside medal position midway into the final was "challenging".
Chopra, however, also knew that a good throw was around the corner.
He was lying at fourth position after three rounds of throws, having opened with a foul before registering 82.39m and 86.37m in his next two attempts. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end.
"Conditions were challenging, there was wind coming from front. It was a tough competition with very tough competitors. It was challenging for me, but I was confident that a good throw will surely come.
"I was making the effort (in the first three throws) but it (big throw) was not coming. It was challenging but good that I made a comeback," the 24-year-old Chopra said during a virtual press conference.
"I am happy to have won a silver, the country's first medal in World Athletics Championships after 19 years, I will take it. World Championships is even tougher than Olympics, its record is higher than that of Olympics."
Chopra felt some tightness on his thigh after the fourth throw and could not do well in the last two throws which were fouls.
"I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two.
"I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games."
Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won the gold with a massive throw of 90.54m. He was a class of his own in the final as he had three massive 90m-plus throws -- in the first two rounds and the last attempt.
Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.
The Indian fans are used to watching Chopra having big throws in the first two rounds but it was a different scenario in the World
Championships final.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra seals historic silver24 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
'Party has no links with the money recovered by ED'24 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Take Partha to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar: HC24 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
I'm not a member of any political party, says Arpita24 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Building collapse in Mustafabad leaves one dead24 July 2022 7:30 PM GMT