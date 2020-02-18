I personally play the game to get guys like Kohli out: Boult

Wellington: New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult is looking forward to getting India captain Virat Kohli out when the two sides lock horns in the first Test starting here from Friday.

"He's an exceptional player. Everyone knows how great he is. That's personally why I play the game, to get guys like that out and test myself against them, so I can't wait to get stuck in," fit-again Boult was quoted as saying by www.stuff.co.nz.

Boult continued his return from suffering a broken bone in his right hand during last year's Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He was in action for his Tauranga club side Cadets against Lake Taupo at the Tauranga Domain on Saturday and returned figures of 4/19 from eight overs.

Boult said he enjoyed the much-needed hitout as he continued his return from injury.

"It was nice to be back supporting the club and giving back to them a little bit and to get some time in the legs. It was a good win for Cadets, we'll take that.

"I was pushing in off the long run. I think a couple of the clubbies from Taupo really enjoyed that. It was a good afternoon."

Meanwhile, Neil Wagner did not join the team here on Tuesday as his wife, Lana, is about to give birth to their first child. Wagner is expected to join on Thursday.

Boult also welcomed his second son into the world during his injury layoff.

"Having some time away from the game and having my second son a couple of weeks ago, it (the birth) actually came at quite a good time, but I'm hungry to be here and can't wait to get back in the white and get the red ball moving around," he said.

Boult further said he expects the Basin Reserve pitch to be a belter.

"I'm preparing for a solid wicket, it generally is very good here and generally goes the full distance.

"I do enjoy playing here, the history that's involved, and it's going to be an exciting week building up and I can't wait to get out there."